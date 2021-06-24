The knot of bollard curbs, the infamous 5 cm high yellow steps placed on the outside of some curves to discourage drivers from going too far beyond the limits of the track, was dissolved by the FIA ​​race director Michael Masi at the end of the French Grand Prix, where the barriers remained in place at the exit of the first chicane of Paul Ricard. In an interview with RacingNews365.com, Masi said that it was the pilots themselves, on more than one occasion, who requested them as a physical limit, explaining how “The track layout has remained the same as in 2019 and, more importantly, the curbs are more than two meters from the edge of the track”.

Official, change the layout of Abu Dhabi

Despite the fact that on the Friday night before the race, Masi made a walking inspection of the circuit, believing correct the arrangement of the curbs, rather heated protests have come from the top teams. Both the Red Bull that the Mercedesin fact, after the French Grand Prix they complained that, in the event of contact, the single-seaters risk being very heavily damaged to the body. “Those yellow stripes are too aggressive”, cut short the sporting director of the three-pointed star, Ron Meadows, forced to deal with breakages that require hundreds of thousands of pounds to repair.

The half hour that makes the difference

Complaints from Red Bull followed closely. The sports director Jonathan Wheatley substantially reiterated the concept expressed by the colleague of the rival team. And asked for a rethinking of the provision: “Max [Verstappen] suffered severe damage to the front wing of his car e I’m pretty sure he didn’t cross the yellow curb on purpose. Perhaps it would be appropriate to consider reducing the yellow curbs by half “. Masi’s response was the same as given to the Mercedes men. That is, those steps have been there for two years and no one had ever complained about it. In any case, in view of the shotgun in Austria, a significant change has already been made in terms of curbs and bollards.

Sin bananas disuasorias between T6 and T7. Serious. No more sausages between T6 and T7. Gravel. #StyrianGP pic.twitter.com/ZaM42uW0rS – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) June 23, 2021

Between the two left curves, 6 and 7, the bollards have been removed and gravel closer than last season. The ideal compromise to guarantee integrity to the cars without leaving the drivers too much margin for error.