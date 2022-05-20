The yellow-billed hornbilla close cousin of the bird he inspired Zazu from The Lion Kingis one of the many animals, in this case birds, which unfortunately is facing local extinction due to the climate crisis.

A new studypublished in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolutionreported the steady collapse of the southern yellow-billed hornbill (Tockus leucomelas) population in their homeland of the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa between 2008 and 2019, with its demise almost certainly related to rising temperatures in much of their natural habitat, the researchers say.

The yellow-billed hornbill is a relative of the red-billed hornbill, better known as the outstretched bird played by Rowan Atkinson in the 1994 Disney film The Lion King and John Oliver in the 2019 revamp, and birds are also said to play a significant role in the mythology and spirituality of some local cultures of southern Africa.

More details on the yellow-billed hornbill

The species stands out for its quite unusual reproductive behavior, the southern yellow-billed hornbill is in fact a socially monogamous species, which opt for long-term relationships with a single individual. Once the male southern yellow-billed hornbill forms a relationship and mated, it will stay with its mate and help defend the nest.

However, as temperatures continue to rise, this breeding strategy is put to the test – comparing the first three seasons between 2008 and 2011 with the last three between 2016 and 2019, the researchers found that the average percentage of occupied nest boxes is dropped from 52% to 12%.

The number of successful replay attempts is decreased from 58% to 17% and the average number of chicks produced per reproduction attempt is decreased from 1.1 to 0.4.

Researchers argue that this is strongly linked to rising temperatures in the area associated with climate change. When the high temperatures reached, above 35.7 ° C (96.26 ° F), no successful breeding attempts were observed, and it was also clear that the unsuccessful breeding attempts were directly related to the number of days the air temperature became too high.

If this situation continues, significant parts of southern Africa are unlikely to see southern yellow-billed hornbills by the end of the decade.

“Much of the public perception of the effects of the climate crisis is related to scenarios calculated for 2050 and beyond. Yet the effects of the climate crisis are current and can manifest themselves not only in the course of our life, but also within a single decade. “

said in a statement the Dr. Nicholas Pattinson, lead author of the University of Cape Town studywhich he later added

“Despite no striking large-scale death events, our prediction in this study is that southern yellow-billed hornbills could be eradicated from the hottest parts of their range as early as 2027.”

