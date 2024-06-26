Bad weather is expected for tomorrow, especially in some areas of the North, which is why several yellow and orange weather warnings have been issued.

There is no respite for Northern Italy at the beginning of summer. The low pressure that earlier this week caused bad weather in much of Italy, although decidedly moderate in the South. The bad weather, in fact, brought rain and thunderstorms with temperatures below average in the Centre-North, but the disturbance is now moving towards the Balkans.

In place of this low pressure, something markedly opposite will arrive in the coming days. High pressure will intensify over the central Mediterranean North African originensuring stable and mostly sunny weather across the country, accompanied by a significant increase in temperatures.

The arrival of Saharan air will cause temperatures to rise above 35 degrees, especially in the Centre-South, with peaks close to 40 degrees in the two largest islands. Northern Italy will also see a significant increase in temperatures, and as usual there will also be high humidity levels which will make the heat very exhausting and muggy. However, episodes of bad weather, even intense, will not be lacking, with dangerous situations adequately reported by the Civil Protection.

Some storm events, including heavy ones, are expected for tomorrow in some areas of the North, which is why several warnings have been issued Weather Alert orange and yellow. Orange alert in Lombardy on the lower eastern plain.

Yellow alert for hydraulic risk it will be found in Emilia Romagna, in particular the Modena plain, the Ferrara coast, the Ferrara plain. In Veneto, in the Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Adige-Garda and Monti Lessini, Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone, Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Lower Tyrol. Yellow alert for hydrogeological risk in Veneto, in the Lower Brenta-Bacchiglione and Fratta Gorzone.

Going to forecasts, tomorrow the weather will be mostly sunny, with clouds especially in the Alps, North-East, Liguria, Tuscany and in the mountainous areas of the Apennines. Episodes of bad weather are expected in the morning, in particular showers in Salento. In the afternoon, brief local rainfall in the central-eastern Alps, between Veneto and Friuli. Maximum temperatures will rise in the Centre-North, approaching normal values, and there will also be increases in the two largest islands, as anticipated, with peaks of 35 degrees.