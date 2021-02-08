THE Spanish meteorological service, AEMET, has issued a yellow alert for winds gusting up to 80 km / hr in parts of Malaga.

The wind has forced the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) to activate the yellow alert in Malaga for coastal phenomena and strong waves.

The warning, in force since yesterday afternoon and extended along the entire coastline of the province will be active until 11am., This Monday, after which time Meteorology expects the gusts to ease a little.

The truce will be brief, however, as AEMET expects winds from the west and southwest to pick up again on Tuesday, when a new warning of similar characteristics expected to be activated.

Tuesday’s alert will be in force from 12.00 noon until midnight, and will affect both the coastal strip and the interior of the region of Axarquia and the Serrania de Ronda, in the latter areas the gusts could reach 80 km / hr.

Widespread rain is expected throughout most of the province today, Monday, with the occasional thunderstorm.

Temperatures will rise slightly, the maximum will be 19C in Malaga city, Marbella and Velez Malaga.

In Andalucia, in addition to the province of Malaga, the windstorm will also affect Granada, Cadiz and Jaen, as well as Almeria, where an orange level weather warning will be activated.

Weather warnings for coastal phenomena, strong waves and heavy rain have been issued for a total of 19 provinces across Spain.