From 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, the Yellow Alert in eight municipalities of Mexico City by rain and strong winds of the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection.

gusts of wind from 50 to 59 kilometers per hour, as well as rains between 15 and 29 millimeters in height and hail in municipalities such as: Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa and Venustiano Carranza.

In regions of the State of Mexico such as Zumpango, Ecatepec, Texcoco, Chimalhuacán, Amecameca, Atlacomulco, Valle de Bravo, Tejupilco Toluca, Lerma, Ixtapan de la Sal and Tejupilco, strong winds with gusts of 45 km/h in said entities.

municipal government reported that the strong winds raised dust, bringing as consequences affectations of the quality of the air.

The agency stressed beware with flooding and water currents on streets and avenues derived from heavy rains, which could cause accidents due to falling branches, stones, spectacular in the affected areas.

It is important that during the alert stay at home, keep doors and windows closed, as well as avoid dumping grease and garbage on the streets.