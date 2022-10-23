Quito, Ecuador.- Due to the detection of tremors, ash and steam columns in the Cotopaxi volcanoconsidered one of the most dangerous in the world, the National Risk Management Service of Ecuadordeclared the state of yellow alert.

According to the report, one of the strongest tremors was identified on Saturday, October 21, it is the largest record of activity after the eruptive process of 2015. In addition, an emission of gas and water vapor was observed 500 meters above the level of the crater in a westerly direction.

A slight fall of ash was also observed in the José Rivas refuge and later an ash column with a height of 2,353 meters was recorded. above the level of the crater.

The notice was as a preventive measure “in order to maintain and strengthen the monitoring and necessary training, prevention, preparation and response activities,” according to a report by the Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School.

Given these conditions, the manual of the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) explains that the yellow alert level implies that all contingency plans at the cantonal, provincial and national levels are updated in anticipation of a possible increase in volcanic activity.