The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection reported on the activation of the Yellow Alert in various areas of the Mexico City for tomorrow March 3rd.

The above, due to high temperature forecast for the afternoon of Sunday, March 3, 2024in which temperatures are expected to reach values ​​of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The official statement dictates that colonies such as Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco, will register the highest temperatures in the capital city.

Given this situation, the population is urged to take precautions to protect yourself from adverse weather conditionsto avoid heat stroke or fainting caused by constant exposure to the sun's rays.

Recommendations for citizens

The The Secretariat recommends that the population take preventive measures, such as using sunscreen, wearing light-colored clothing, and wearing sunglasses and a hat or cap. In addition, it is suggested to avoid eating in public, since food tends to decompose quickly in these conditions.

In line with the recommendations, it is It is essential to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can have harmful consequences for your health, so it is essential to take preventive measures.

In the event of any emergency, citizens are urged to contact the emergency contact numbers, including 911, 555 658 1111 from Locatel, and 555 683 2222 from the SGIRPC. These services are available to provide assistance in critical situations.