Two weekends ago, largely at the urging of US Treasury Secretary Jenet Yellen, the finance ministers of the G-7 – the major advanced economies – agreed to set a minimum tax rate of 15% on the profits earned by subsidiaries. foreign companies from multinationals. Maybe they wonder what this is about or why they should care. So let me tell you something about Apple and the goblins. The company has a huge global reach. Its products are sold practically everywhere; it has subsidiaries in many countries. And of course, it is also immensely profitable.

But where do you get those benefits? Apple makes very few things and basically contracts the production to other companies, mainly Chinese. Its benefits come largely from license fees that reflect the company’s intangible assets: its patents, trademarks, services, and trade secrets. And where are these assets located? From an economic point of view, that question is not even important.

However, for tax purposes, Apple must declare its profits somewhere. Right now that means that the company itself decides to declare where it makes its money, and what it does, logically, is to affirm that its profits correspond to subsidiaries located in countries with low corporate taxes, Ireland in particular.

In fact, until 2014, it went even further: a large part of its worldwide profits were allocated to Apple Sales International, which was registered in Ireland, but was not located anywhere for tax purposes. In 2015, however, the combination of pressure from the European Commission and changes in Irish tax laws led Apple to reallocate many of its intangible assets to its regular subsidiary in Ireland.

How important was this decision? On paper, Ireland’s GDP suddenly jumped 25%, even though nothing real had changed, a phenomenon that I called, in a catch-all phrase, “the goblin economy.” The thing is, Apple is far from being the only one that takes advantage of its multinational status to evade taxes, and Ireland is far from being the most famous tax haven, not even in Europe. According to IMF figures, Luxembourg – which has roughly the same population as Vermont – has attracted more than $ 3 trillion in foreign business investment, comparable to that received in total by the United States. What is the cause of that? There is virtually no real investment, but the tiny duchy has offered many companies deals that allow them to declare their profits there almost tax-free.

What do these stories teach us? First, that the current international tax system offers large companies a wide margin for tax evasion. Second, we learn that when countries try to compete with each other by reducing corporate tax – what has been called the race to the bottom – they are not really fighting for who is going to get investments that offer job creation and productivity increase. There is very little evidence that reducing corporate tax actually encourages multinationals to build factories and expand employment.

No, what they are really fighting for is defining where the profits will be declared, and therefore where they will be taxed. And the consequence of lower tax rates and increased tax evasion is that tax revenues continue to fall.

In the 1960s, federal income from corporate tax averaged 3.5% of GDP, while now that average is around 1%. That means a loss of revenue of more than $ 500 billion a year, enough to pay for many infrastructure, childcare and more. Which brings us to the G-7 agreement. How would the minimum rate of 15% work? This is how Gabriel Zucman sums it up, who has probably done more to highlight the importance of international tax evasion than anyone else: “Take a German multinational that declares its income in Ireland, taxed at an effective rate of 5%. Germany will now charge another 10%, to arrive at a rate of 15%; and the same would happen with the profits declared by the German multinationals in Bermuda, Singapore, etc. ”.

Obviously, this would immediately cut the amount of taxes that multinationals could evade by moving the declaration of profits to tax havens. And it would also reduce the incentive for countries to exercise tax havens. Oh, and if you think that multinationals can avoid all of this simply by moving their headquarters to, say, Bermuda, the big economies can make it difficult for them.

To put all this in a broader context, what we see here is the beginning of an attempt to correct a system that works to the detriment of workers and in favor of capital. Workers have few ways to evade personal income taxes, earned income taxes and value added taxes, other than by actually moving to another country. Multinational companies, which are ultimately largely owned by a small wealthy minority, can seek out low-tax jurisdictions without doing anything real other than hiring expert accountants. The G-7 plan would make that practice more difficult.

It is true that, for the moment, all we have is an agreement between finance ministers, and the important details are still to be defined. It will not be easy to turn it into law: multinationals can hire lobbyists as well as accountants, but it is still a great deal, an important step towards a more just world.

Paul krugman is a Nobel laureate in economics © The New York Times, 2021. News Clips translation