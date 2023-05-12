Yellen said, in an interview with Bloomberg, that she will meet with senior bankers on Wall Street to talk about the debt ceiling next week, and she also reaffirmed that Congress’s failure to raise the debt ceiling of $ 31.4 trillion will lead to an economic and financial disaster.

A meeting was scheduled for Friday between President Joe Biden and his Republican opponents regarding raising the US debt ceiling, but the White House announced the postponement of these talks until “early next week.”

Congressional Republicans require that Biden initially agree to a significant reduction in budget expenditures, before they agree to raise the debt ceiling, a measure that will allow the government to borrow more money.

The Democratic President, Biden, met Tuesday with the Speaker of the Republican House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, without making progress on raising the debt ceiling and avoiding Washington’s default on its debt.

After the meeting, Biden stressed that defaulting on the public debt is “not an option”.

With regard to US banks and concerns about regional banks in particular, Janet Yellen said that most US banks, including those whose shares are declining, will be able to repay uninsured depositors, adding that the Treasury Department is closely monitoring the situation.

She also indicated that the three US banks that collapsed in the past few months were suffering from large losses, and a very high percentage of uninsured deposits, but the banking system in general enjoys good capital and is still achieving “very strong profits.”