The US Secretary of State for the Treasury, Yanet Yellen. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

As the times of the pandemic dictate, the finance ministers and central bankers of the most industrialized economies (the G7, made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) have met virtually this Friday, in what has meant the international premiere of the brand new US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, who has urged her counterparts to bet “big” on the economic stimuli to face the pandemic and has ratified the commitment of the new Joe Biden Administration to multilateralism.

According to the US Treasury note, Yellen insisted on the need to increase fiscal support to strengthen the recovery. “The time to go big is now,” he stressed. The head of the US economy expressed the new Administration’s support for the G7’s efforts to address climate challenges, unlike her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, who used to resist any mention of this issue in group statements. “We understand the crucial role that the United States must play in the global climate effort,” underlines the Treasury note.

That is one of the priorities of the United Kingdom, which this year holds the presidency of the G7 and which will host in November the meeting of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP) to be held in Glasgow. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, set as objectives of the British presidency that “the G7 lead the support to vulnerable countries, make climate and nature a central axis of the financial agenda this year, preparing the way for a truly green global economic recovery, ”explains the Treasury statement.

Regarding what Yellen did not pronounce was on another of the priorities made explicit by London: solving the issue of taxes on the digital economy. An issue that in the last four years has confronted the US Administration with European countries, for which a working group was created within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and that, before the lack of agreement at the end of 2020, the G20 gave itself until the first half of this year to find a solution.

“Moving forward to find an international solution to the fiscal challenges of the digital economy has been set as a key priority. The UK has underscored its commitment to this issue and has called on the G7 to work together to reach a durable multilateral solution by mid-2021, meeting the date set by the G20. To this end, the Chancellor of the Exchequer has highlighted the need for the G7, the G20 and the OECD to work together ”, underlines the statement.

The communiqués of the different ministers reveal the commitment of the G7 to coordinate the economic response to the crisis, to establish the conditions for “sustainable and even growth” and to ensure that “the withdrawal of stimuli is not premature”, as recalled by the Italian Minister of Economics Roberto Gualtieri.