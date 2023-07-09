AFPi

7/9/2023 – 10:12 am

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that her talks with Chinese officials had put bilateral relations on a “sturdier footing” as she wrapped up a visit to Beijing aimed at stabilizing ties between the two. largest economies in the world.

During the four days of the visit, Yellen insisted on the need for greater exchange and collaboration with China, despite the deep differences between the two powers.

“We believe the world is big enough for our two countries to prosper,” he told reporters at the US embassy in Beijing on Sunday.

“Both countries have an obligation to responsibly manage this relationship, find a way to live together and share global prosperity,” he added.

The visit furthered US President Joe Biden’s agenda of deepening relations with China while reaffirming Washington’s positions.

While the visit did not result in specific agreements, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday night that Yellen’s meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng led to an agreement to “strengthen communication and cooperation to face global challenges”.

He added that the two sides agreed to continue discussions.

– Tensions –

Yellen assured that, despite the “significant differences” between the two countries, she managed to maintain “direct, substantial and productive” conversations with the Chinese authorities.

“My bilateral meetings, which totaled 10 hours over two days, were a step forward in our effort to put US-China relations on a stronger footing,” she said.

At the top of the list of disagreements are trade restrictions that the United States says are aimed at reducing China’s access to advanced technology that it considers crucial to its national security.

The United States will maintain “targeted actions” to preserve its national security, but these trade restrictions are not intended to “extract economic advantage”, Yellen said on Sunday.

She stated that her government’s actions seek to be “transparent, limited in scope and directed towards clear goals (…). We do not use them for economic advantage”.

It also said it raised “serious concerns” about what it called Beijing’s “unfair trade practices”.

Yellen cited barriers to entry for foreign companies in the Chinese market, as well as intellectual property protection issues.

“I also expressed my concerns about a recent increase in enforcement measures against US companies,” he said, referring to a recent national security crackdown on US consultancies in China.

Looking ahead, “any concrete progress and important results are likely to be announced by the two leaders,” said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington.

“The two sides have not had this level of communication and consultation for many years,” he told AFP.

Overall, Yellen’s visit seems “more enthusiastic” than Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit, said Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University.

"The Chinese see Yellen as a professional, and her attitude towards China-US economic and trade relations is relatively rational," added Wu.
























