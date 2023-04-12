By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday will call on the World Bank to undertake additional reforms this year to expand its ability to help developing countries tackle global challenges such as climate change.

Yellen is hosting talks with global financial officials on Wednesday to discuss ways to continue to evolve the World Bank and other multilateral development banks so they can better help developing countries deal with climate change and other global crises, even as they work. to reduce extreme poverty.

In excerpts from her comments obtained by Reuters, Yellen said the changes already approved enhanced the World Bank’s mission to ensure the institution strives to end extreme poverty, boost shared prosperity and build resilience.

“This does not mean that we are moving away from traditional bank work. Rather, our incorporation of global challenges enhances the bank’s work in poverty reduction and development. These goals are all intertwined,” she said.

Yellen praised the balance sheet changes that could add up to $50 billion to the bank’s funding capacity over 10 years, while protecting its AAA credit rating and long-term financial stability.

“These are very significant achievements. We must recognize and celebrate this,” she said in prepared comments. “And so we need to push for more progress. We should use the rest of the year to carry out further reforms through a phased implementation approach that can be agreed by the Board and implemented on an ongoing basis.”

In addition to bolstering the bank’s funding capacity, Yellen said the institution is also working to systematically integrate regional and global challenges into its country diagnostic reports and country engagement, while focusing more on raising capital. additional private.

