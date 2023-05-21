Estadão Contenti

05/21/2023 – 3:08 pm

The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said, this Sunday, the 21st, that the chances of the country reaching June 15 with the capacity to honor financial commitments are “very small”, if the impasse over the debt ceiling does not is resolved in time.

In an interview with NBC News, Yellen reiterated her estimate that the government may not be able to pay the bills as early as June 1 if the cap is not lifted or lifted. “I will continue to update Congress, but I certainly haven’t changed my assessment,” she said.

The statements come amid signs that debt ceiling talks have stalled. At a news conference in Japan, where he attended the G7 leaders’ summit, US President Joe Biden urged Republicans to drop his “most extreme” demands, which include spending cuts that Democrats find “unacceptable”.

USA: Biden and McCarthy arrange meeting

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet in person this Monday, the 22nd, as the administration races against a looming deadline to raise the US debt limit before federal funds run out early next year. month.

The leaders spoke by telephone this Sunday, when the president returns from his trip to Japan, where he participated in the G7 leaders’ summit. McCarthy told reporters the call was “productive” and talks would resume later today.

Both sides said progress was being made but a deal remained a long way off. For McCarthy, some of the impasses can be resolved. “But I was very clear to him from the beginning. We have to spend less money than we spent last year, ”he defended.

The Republican leader added that “there is no agreement on anything’ and that ‘we’ve all said our opinion on where we are and we’re trying to find common ground to do that.”

Earlier, Biden urged the opposition to abandon its “extreme positions” to avoid a public debt default. The US Treasury Department estimates that if the ceiling is not lifted or lifted before June 1, it could run out of resources to honor financial obligations.

Republican lawmakers maintain demands for drastic spending cuts, rejecting the alternatives proposed by the White House to reduce the deficit. The government has proposed to keep spending stable, which would save US$90 billion in the 2024 budget and US$1 trillion over 10 years.

“I think we can come to terms,” ​​Biden said, although he added, “I can’t guarantee that they Republicans wouldn’t force a default by doing something outrageous.”

For months, Biden has refused to engage in debt-limit negotiations, arguing that Republicans in Congress were trying to use the borrowing-limit vote as leverage to extract concessions from the administration on other policy priorities. (WITH ASSOCIATED PRESS)
























