By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she remains vigilant about downside risks facing the global economy, given the economic fallout from Russia’s war with Ukraine and recent pressures on banking systems in the United States. and elsewhere.

In prepared remarks for the press conference, Yellen said the global economy is in a better place than previously projected, with energy and food prices stabilizing and supply chain pressures continuing to ease.

A cap on the price of Russian oil is helping to stabilize global energy markets while reducing Russia’s main source of revenue, he added.

Yellen, addressing reporters at the start of a week of meetings at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said the US job market was strong but inflation remained very high even though prices had moderated in the last few months. semester.

The US banking system remains solid, with strong capital and liquidity positions, and the global financial system is resilient due to the significant reforms implemented after the 2008 financial crisis, she said.

Last month, the US government took emergency measures to restore market confidence after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and announced more measures to increase supervision of midsize banks that do not require congressional approval.

“Still, we remain mindful of downside risks,” she said.