NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that it was good to see the country’s latest inflation data that suggested upward pressures had eased, but added that it was unclear whether inflation has reached a tipping point to remain in decline.

“I don’t know if this is a turning point,” Yellen said in an interview in New Delhi, a day after the release that the U.S. consumer price index in October recorded its lowest level since January, at an annual rate of 7 .7%.

“I never make a judgment from a single piece of data. That’s part of the data,” Yellen said of the Commerce Department report.

“It was certainly nice to see an inflation report that came in below expectations rather than above and, you know, we saw early indications that inflation might be slowing.”

