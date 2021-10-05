(Reuters) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declined to say on Tuesday whether she would defend a new appointment of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term, saying it is up to President Joe Biden decide.

In an interview with CNBC, Yellen also said she trusts the US central bank will make the right decisions in guiding the economy’s recovery from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, it’s up to the president to make the nomination and the president hasn’t made that decision yet,” Yellen said when asked whether she advocates a reappointment of Powell.

“I know he will talk to a lot of people and evaluate a lot of evidence and opinions, and he will make a very careful decision.”

In August, Bloomberg reported that Yellen had spoken to White House aides that she is defending Powell for a second term.

Appointed to the job by President Donald Trump, Powell’s current term ends in February, and the Biden administration has yet to make an announcement.

(Reporting by Dan Burns)

