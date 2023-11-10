Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 17:17

In an effort to cool bilateral tensions, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hosted Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for a meeting in California this afternoon. In a statement released recently by the American side, she described the conversation as “frank, direct and productive”, in which both agreed to expand the lines of communication between the two largest economies in the world.

According to the note, Yellen emphasized the importance of the two countries managing diplomatic connections in a “responsible” manner, even if there are areas of divergence. The secretary reinforced that Washington seeks a healthy economic relationship with Beijing, to the benefit of both parties.

Despite this, Yellen found space to address topics that contrast Americans and Chinese. In particular, the economist expressed concerns about Chinese policies that contravene orthodox market practices, including export controls on graphite and other minerals.

“Secretary Yellen stressed that US national security actions in the economic sphere are based on clearly defined national security concerns, with a restricted scope and communicated transparently”, highlights the text.

The US and China assured that they do not seek to dissociate themselves from each other economically and agreed to work on issues of common interest, such as climate change, sovereign debt and strengthening the architecture of the international financial system, according to the statement.