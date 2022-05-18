Janet Yellen points out: “If the Moscow government continues its heinous war, the Biden administration will work with you.”

The secretary al United States Treasury emphasizes the current economic situation: “Moscow will have to choose whether to support the economy or war. And thanks to our unity, we have seen that swift and sweeping sanctions can have enormous force. “The call of the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, during her speech at the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture by the Brussels Economic Forum: “The Kremlin will be forced to choose between supporting its own economy and financing the continuation of Putin’s brutal war.”

The strategy according to Yellen is: “If the Moscow government continues its heinous war, the Biden administration will work with you and our other partners to push Russia further into economic, financial and strategic isolation.”

Janet Yellenhe continues: “We have taken a strong and united stance against Russia’s atrocious actions. And thanks to our unity, we have seen that swift and sweeping sanctions can have enormous strength. The United States, Europe and our partners, who represent over half of the world economy, they have imposed an unprecedented series of financial sanctions and export controls on Russia “.

“This multilateral approach has allowed us to impose significant costs and limits on Russia, which I believe are degrading its ability to carry out this war and show its power for years to come,” Yellen stressed.

Stopping Russian oil is a proposal to be commended

“I know that Europe is facing a particularly difficult situation, given the existing infrastructure and short-term supply contracts with Russia. That is why I commend the European leaders for their proposal to phase out all Russian energy supplies within six months.” . “I recognize the solidarity of the European people in accepting the consequences of this proposal,” added Yellen.

He continues: “While so many things are uncertain, one thing we have in our power is to pursue real and effective cooperation to ensure a more prosperous and sustainable world for future generations on both sides of the Atlantic. The US and the EU have shown what they can do. when they are together “.

“Our response to the immediate crisis we face today, ending Vladimir Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine and its people, is a clear demonstration of this,” he added. “But we can go further. We can extend this important transatlantic cooperation to address many of the other shared challenges we face,” concludes Janet Yellen.

