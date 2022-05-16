By David Lawder

WARSAW (Reuters) – There has been no progress in talks with Poland over European Union plans to implement a 15% global minimum corporate tax, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, though she described negotiations as “good” and “frank”.

Poland is the only hurdle in the EU’s implementation plan, having vetoed a compromise in April to launch the 137-nation agreement reached last October aimed at ending a competitive downward spiral in corporate tax rates.

“We had very good discussions, good and frank discussions, at every meeting, and we will continue to work on all the issues,” Yellen told reporters during a visit to Warsaw.

Poland’s new finance minister, Magdalena Rzeczkowska, advocated a “legally binding” link between the global minimum tax and the other pillar of tax negotiations – a redistribution of some tax rights from large, highly profitable multinationals to “market countries” where your services and products are sold.

For some countries participating in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development talks, the so-called Pillar 1 plan is the most desired global tax change, allowing them to collect revenue from US tech giants such as Alphabet, which owns Google; Meta, owner of Facebook; Amazon.com and Apple.

But the relocation pillar was not part of the October deal and is not fully developed. This more complex plan calls for changes to international tax treaties, and Rzeczkowska expressed concern that if it fails, the global minimum tax will overwhelm European companies.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, the current chairman of EU finance ministers, expressed skepticism about these arguments amid legal disputes between Poland and the EU.

Yellen met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Rzeczkowska and Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski.

In a statement released by the US Treasury after the meeting with Morawiecki, Yellen stressed the need for Poland to move forward on the tax deal because it “will increase crucial revenues to benefit the citizens of Poland and the US”.