WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called for a modernization of the U.S. unemployment insurance system, with more effective automatic stabilizers that accelerate assistance to workers who lose jobs or income in recessions.

Speaking to the Brookings Institution in Washington, Yellen said recent recessions, including the one related to the 2020 Covid-19 crisis, show that the rapid receipt of cash assistance is important for workers who have lost income.

But more studies are needed to identify when and how this cash assistance should be delivered and its interaction with existing social safety nets, he added.

“Every recession in the last few decades has reinforced the need for an automatic and flexible response. Well-designed automatic stabilizers are the best medicine,” Yellen said.

Recessions have taken expensive tolls, she said, noting that the average loss of production during the past seven recessions is 3.2% of GDP, with an average increase of 4.5 percentage points in unemployment beyond the natural rate.

Yellen said the relief and recovery policies pursued during the Covid-19 pandemic were heavily influenced by the Great Recession of 2008-2009, which resulted in deep unemployment, widespread home loss and bankruptcies.

She said rental assistance programs to keep people from losing their homes during the pandemic highlighted the need for a more permanent rental safety net.

Yellen said automatic stabilization mechanisms must expand to include not only income support but also housing, nutrition and health care.

“Preparing for the next recession means not only improving existing stabilizers, but expanding their reach to other forms of social support and building the ‘channels’ to deliver timely relief,” Yellen said.

But these policies should aim to keep workers on the payroll and “preserve the link to the workforce in an economic crisis.”

Efforts to keep companies afloat and avoid layoffs during the pandemic have resulted in a strong recovery in employment and averted the high levels of long-term unemployment seen after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, she said.

(By David Lawder)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat