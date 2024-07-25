AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/25/2024 – 15:59

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday (25) praised US President Joe Biden’s “leadership” in the country’s “recovery” and praised Vice President Kamala Harris, his likely replacement in the race for the White House.

“I would like to recognize the president for his leadership. Over the past three and a half years, he has led a remarkable economic recovery and strong domestic economic growth, and restored America’s standing in the world,” Yellen said during a news conference on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Rio de Janeiro.

Both Biden and “Vice President Harris have worked tirelessly on behalf of the American people, and I think the results speak for themselves,” the senior official said.

Kamala Harris “deeply understands what is needed and why it is important to restore American leadership on the world stage, and she has played a crucial role in those efforts,” he added.

U.S. GDP grew more than expected in the second quarter of 2024 — an annualized 2.8 percent — compared with 1.4 percent in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department’s first estimate released Thursday.

The data is good news for Biden and Kamala, who will most likely be named the Democratic Party candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in the November 5 presidential election, and will try to defend the government’s economic achievements as a campaign argument.