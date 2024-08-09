The Chocó athlete Yeison Lopez managed to win the silver medal this Friday at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the category of 89 kilos of weightlifting. Congratulations soon came pouring in for his achievement.

However, the Colombian was displaced by violence, so he grew up in the city of Cali.

This Friday he won silver after succumbing in the first start with 205 kilos, lifting that weight in the second start and finishing with 210 kilos, obtaining a total of 390 kilos.

After lifting 210 kilos, the now Olympic medalist obtained a place on the podium, together with the Bulgarian Karlos Nassar and the Italian Antonio Pizzolato.

Governor of Valle congratulated López and announced award

In response to the news that has Colombia excited on August 8, the governor of Valle del Cauca, Dilian Francisca Toro, spoke out. “How proud, Yeison López is silver in Paris 2024!” he wrote on X.

Toro did not hesitate to congratulate the athlete: “Congratulations to our athlete Valle Oro Puro for this great achievement; we have witnessed all your work, dedication and discipline to reach the top in these Olympic Games,” he added in the post.

The governor did not hesitate to emphasize the fact that the Colombian, born in Istmina, grew up in Cali, where he was welcomed by the people of Valle del Cauca: “Yeison is an adopted son of our sports paradise and today all of us from Valle del Cauca were cheering you on and sending you the best energy in each of your lifts.”.

On the other hand, he announced that López will have a very warm welcome in the Cauca Valley and, in addition, will receive a prize of 30 million pesos. “We are happy!” he said.

For his part, in the middle of a conversation that López had with his family after obtaining this achievement, he also named Toro among his thanks: “Thanks to the governor of Valle, because she has also been very attentive of my entire process and thanks to my family,” he said.

