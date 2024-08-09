The Colombian weightlifter Yeison Lopez gave to Colombia the second silver medal in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in the 89-kilogram weightlifting division.

Lopez, born in the Crashed, He lifted 390 kilos and was only surpassed by the Bulgarian Karlos Nasar, who won gold and also broke the world record by lifting 404 kilos.

Mentally strong

It is the tenth weightlifting medal in Colombia’s history at the Olympic Games, where it has been winning since María Isabel Urrutia won gold in Sydney 2000.

THE TIME consulted two Olympic weightlifting medalists in the country, Mábel Morquera and Luis Javier Mosquera, who analyzed Lopez.

Mabel Mosquera.

Mabel, bronze in Athens 2004, He warned that Yeison López’s mental side was important when it came to the result and the records he has managed.

“He is very strong in both movements, but he stands out in the snatch. Those 182 kilos that gave him that world record position him as the best, and he took advantage of that,” he said.

“She had strong rivals, but López knew how to handle everything. Strategy was vital to winning that medal. She controlled her anxiety, which is another difficult issue to control,” he said.

Mábel Mosquera warned that the mental aspect is key when it comes to making decisions, but that López looked focused and strong.

“Sometimes the strongest is not the one who wins the medals, but the one who controls anxiety and does not lose focus. López, in that sense, shows that he is far superior to many and that he had faith in what he had built,” he said.

Luis Javier Mosquera, bronze in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016and silver in Tokyo in 2021, closely follows the career of López, who is also his great friend.

Luis Javier Mosquera

“He is a person who stands out in the group because he has an impressive ability to overcome adverse moments,” Mosquera said.

He added: “It is difficult to explain when someone says that he is technically almost perfect, because his movements say so.”

Mosquera said that Lopez is a fighter who overcomes everything bad, and if there is a problem he solves it.

“When he fails in the start, his specialty, we realized that he goes out like a bull trying to overcome 180 kilos and he did it. In the hands of another he gets blocked, because he failed in what he knows best,” he said.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent from EL TIEMPO in Paris

@lisandroabel