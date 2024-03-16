After the success with the single “El Buen Niño”, in collaboration with Los Dos Carnales, the singer Yeison Jimenezone of the great stars of Colombian Regional Music, presents his new song “Until the last moment”to duet with singer Luis Ángel “El Flaco”renowned Regional Mexican performer, proudly originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and former vocalist of Banda Los Recoditos.

“Until the last moment” shows exceptional musical talent Yeison Jiménez and Luis Ángel “El Flaco”whose voices come together in perfect harmony in this corrido about the power of gratitude, living life to the fullest, and being rich in experiences instead of money.

The music video transports viewers to the scene of a backyard party, where Yeison Jimenez and Luis Ángel “El Flaco” They deliver their tale with moving emotion and inspiring conviction on a raw wooden stage, surrounded by a team of exceptional musicians.

“Until the last moment” is the second single from Yeison Jiménez's upcoming studio album, “17-32,” which will be released next June. The album's title refers to an event that occurred when the Colombian was 17 years old, and will take fans on a journey through his personal evolution over the past 15 years.

On the other hand, after achieving an incredible sold-out tour of several cities in the United States last year, selling more than 30 thousand tickets in total, Yeison Jiménez will return to the US to conquer new stages as part of his highly anticipated “Invicto 17/32” tourduring which he will captivate fans with unforgettable surprises and performances like they have never seen before.

