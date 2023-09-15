Saturday, September 16, 2023
Yeinny Geles, two more medals for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Yeinny Geles, two more medals for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championship

Yeinny Geles

Yeinny Geles.

Yeinny Geles.

He achieved them in the 87 kilogram competition.

Colombia continues to collect medals in the World Weightlifting which takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabiaand this Friday the turn was for Yeinny Gelesin the 87 kilo category.

Geles won two silver medals, one in the clean and jerk movement and the second in the total.
Lost the bronze

In the start, the Colombian was fourth with 106 kilos, she lost the bronze with Anastasiia Manievska, from Chinese Taipeiwho achieved the same weight, but lifted after Geles.

In the clean and jerk things went at a different price, the Colombian was second with 138 kilos, the gold went to the Norwegian Eila Foandawith 156, and the bronze was won Ying-Yuan Lo, with 134.

And in the total, Lo was gold with 245 kilos, a gel shovel with 244 and Jung, with 241 kilos, took third place.

Colombia already has two gold medals, eight silver and four bronze in this event, a qualifier for the Paris Olympic Games-2024.
