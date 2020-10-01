Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who left the convoy from Delhi to meet the victim family of Hathras incident, were detained near Greater Noida. Later, both of them moved towards Hathras on foot with their force, the administration tried to stop them again on Yamuna Expressway. There was a lot of tussle between Rahul Gandhi and the policemen. On this, Rahul Gandhi argued that prohibition under Section 144 does not apply to a man alone.Rahul told the media that the policemen pushed and dropped him. He said, ‘I told him (the policemen) that you let me go alone … Section 144 does not apply to a man alone. They pushed and dropped me. ‘ Rahul said, ‘I want to meet that family. These people can’t stop me. Pushed and pushed me down.

At the same time, UP Congress President Ajay Singh Lallu has claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s hand has been injured in a scuffle with the police. He said, ‘The police have rammed with Rahul Gandhi’s hand. His hand is hurt. He is sitting on the road. He is in an injured condition.