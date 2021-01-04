All the characters of TV’s popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH)’ are special in themselves. One of which is ‘Naira’ who was seen playing this character Shivangi Joshi. Shivangi Joshi has made a name at a very young age and has also made a good fan following. Shivangi recently shared very glamorous photos on her official Instagram account. Also, Shivangi these photos are becoming quite viral on social media. Along with this, the fans are also very fond of this photo.

Let me tell you, this photo of Shivangi is one of the first photos of 2021 this year. While sharing this photo, Shivangi wrote, ‘First post of this year’. Fans are commenting a lot on all of Shivangi’s photos and fans are also liking this killer style of his. Let me tell you, in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi plays the role of ‘Naira’. Shivangi often shares her photos and videos to stay connected with her fans.

Let me tell you, the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ aired in the year 2009. This TV serial made its fans in every genre and is still in the hearts of the fans. Talking about Shivangi’s first post, these photos have received more than 4,02,136 views so far. Not only this, Shivangi’s fans are also commenting on this photo of him.