Child actor Tanmay Rishi, who played the role of a coward in the popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has said goodbye to the show. He himself has given this information to his fans on social media. He told in an emotional post that he will miss the entire cast of the show along with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

Tanmay wrote in an Instagram post – ‘Two things are the most difficult in life. Say hello first and then goodbye last time. Finally what is called bye-bye Yeh Rishta..Thank you Rajan sir. I will miss all the crew members of the family, what is this relationship with Naira Didi and Karthik Bhaiya. ‘

The role of Kairava created a place in the hearts of the audience-

Child actor Tanmay had managed to make a place in the hearts of the audience with his role cowardice in the show. This is the reason that he is followed by close to 80 thousand people on Instagram. Tanmay’s social media platform is handled by his mother.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, one of the long-running TV serials, shows the separation track of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Karthik (Mohsin Khan) these days. Due to the twists and turns coming on the show, it remains in the list of top-10 shows. Apart from this, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have also made a place in the hearts of the audience with their chemistry. Recently many of the show’s actors were found to be corona infected, although the good thing is that everyone has beaten Corona. The show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is aired on Star Plus at 9.30 pm.