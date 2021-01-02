Even though 2020 has been bad for the whole world, there are some people for whom this year has been memorable. One of them is Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who married each other at the end of the year. During the wedding, Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared their cute pictures with fans. Not only this, before the marriage, both of them had also done a pre-wedding shoot and shared their pictures. Now in the new year both are spending quality time with each other. After congratulating the New Year on Thursday, Gauhar Khan once again shared his video with the fans on Friday morning.

In this video, Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are seen holding each other’s hands, while in the background they are playing the song Moh-Moh Ke Dhaage…. Sharing this video, Gauhar Khan wrote in the caption, ‘When the groom met the bride’. Apart from Gauhar Khan, Zaid has also shared a video from his Instagram account. In this video too, Moh-Moh’s thread song is playing in the background, but the location looks different. Sharing this video, Zaid Darbar has written a caption full of love. Zaid wrote, ‘I want to grow up with you, Gauhar.’

Earlier on December 31, Zaid Darbar shared a cute video. In this video, both of them were seen performing on the song ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’. In the caption of the video, Zaid Darbar wrote, ‘Tum se na hoga judea’. Commenting on this video, Gauhar Khan, while repeating the lyrics of the song, wrote, “Zindagi and nothing, Teri Meri Kahaani”.

Earlier, on the occasion of the new year, a lovely picture of both of them was revealed. Sharing the picture, Gauhar Khan wrote in the caption, ‘Happy 2021 to all of you from the happiest people of 2020.’ Earlier, at the end of the year, many photos of both of them were shared on Instagram, which was well liked by their fans.