Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya won the hearts of Ishita Bhalla in the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. Viewers also liked the relationship and chemistry between Ishita and Ruhi, the onscreen mother-daughter duo. Ruhi’s role in the show was played by child actress Ruhanika. Meanwhile, Divyanka wished Ruhanika the birthday in a special way and revived the fans’ old memories related to the show.

Divyanka wrote an emotional message sharing a video of Happy Moment with Ruhanika. ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress wrote- ‘Ruh I could not wish you yesterday. I cannot tell you in words the way you are moving so well. Innocent and sensible. Strong, Creative and Bright. You are a mixture of all things. happy Birthday to You.’ Ruhanika wrote in response to the actress – Thank you so much Ishi Maa.

Did everything go well between Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam? Discussion started from this post

Divyanka’s post has received more than 3 lakh likes and views so far, while thousands of fans have commented. Wishing ‘Ruhi’ a happy birthday, a user wrote – Happy birthday Ruhi, I miss you and Ishimaan. At the same time, another user wrote – You both miss the bond very much. One fan wrote – You two mother-daughter duo is amazing.

VIDEO: Suzanne Khan showed the corner of her luxurious house, Hrithik Roshan reacted like this

Watch this video-

Let me tell you that ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ show went off in December last year. The story of the show revolved around Ishita Bhalla and her husband Raman Bhalla. One of the tracks on the show showed Raman and Ishita holding each other due to Ruhi. Ruhi used to call Divyanka Tripathi as ‘Ishimaan’ in the show, which is why many fans of the actress still know her by this name.