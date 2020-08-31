Blogger Yegor Zhukov, previously convicted of incitement to extremism, was beaten up by unknown assailants near his home in Moscow, reports RIA News…

According to supporters of the blogger, he was attacked by two people. Subsequently, they fled from the scene “on scooters.”

It is known that at the moment Zhukov is in the police department in the Mozhaisky district of Moscow, where an ambulance is awaiting.

Recall that in early August last year, a HSE student was arrested on charges of organizing the July 27 riots in Moscow. Later, the prosecution in this case was terminated. Zhukov was charged with publicly calling for extremism in several of his videos. The Kuntsevo Court of Moscow sentenced him to three years probation.

Earlier, the verdict to Egor Zhukov was commented on by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.