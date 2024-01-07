The widely circulated Israeli newspaper said that the war that has been ongoing since October 7 in Gaza is the most costly war for Israel.

Yedioth Ahronoth pointed out that those displaced from their towns do not see on the horizon returning to their homes in the south and north.

She added, “Exactly three months have passed since the outbreak of war, which is affecting Israel beyond recognition in a variety of areas: personal security, economy, society, and more. As a result of the events of October 7, Israel is facing difficulties that it has never faced before. This is a picture of the situation after Three months after the outbreak of war.

Military reality

Regarding the military reality, the newspaper said that “there is still no commitment to the previously announced war goals.”

While the ground operation launched by the Israeli army in late October accumulates tactical achievements every day, it has not made Israel capable of achieving the goals of the war, dismantling Hamas’ capabilities as a military force, and returning the hostages.

She added, “In practice, negotiations to reach an agreement have not been renewed since then, and a field attempt to rescue the kidnapped people alive failed. The army estimates that a large number of them are still alive but hiding underground. Another goal that was set for the army and has not yet succeeded is to eliminate seniors.” Hamas officials: About half the ranks of the representatives and generals were injured or frustrated, but most of the brigades are still active in Hamas, as are the heads of the military command, Muhammad al-Deif and Marwan Issa, and the two brothers Muhammad and Yahya al-Sinwar.

Economy

Calculations updated last weekend show that the cost of the war has already risen to about NIS 217 billion ($1 = NIS 3.7), and this cost includes both the army's combat budget and broad aid to the economy across the board.

According to the report, the cost of the IDF's October combat day, including initial reserve service for approximately 360,000 soldiers recruited under Order 8, amounted to one billion shekels.

Due to the mass demobilization of tens of thousands of soldiers in recent days, the cost currently amounts to about 600 million shekels per day. While it was decided to continue paying 300 shekels per day to every reservist soldier recruited until the end of 2024. Only these payments have risen so far to about nine billion shekels, according to “Yedioth Ahronoth.”

education

After the Corona epidemic completely disrupted the school routine of Israeli students, the war in Gaza stopped the school year again, and many students throughout the Hebrew state remained at home.

48,000 children and boys between the ages of birth and 12th grade were evacuated from their homes. Some have been placed in safe communities, while others are studying in hotels where they have moved with their families.

Today, a total of 466 daycare centers and kindergartens are functioning in 285 centers set up for evacuated children. 1,000 faculty members work in designated spaces, alongside teaching staff and volunteers. Until the last release of the reserve forces, there were about 2,500 teachers who served in the Gaza Strip and the northern border.

Disintegration of society

The widely circulated newspaper says that, three months after the evacuation of the residents of the Gaza Strip, hotels have turned into a “social pressure cooker,” at a time when the Israeli authorities fear the disintegration of communities.

Residents of the Gaza envelope were evacuated from their homes when the war broke out, and since then their lives have been turned upside down. Although they were provided with relatively upscale hotels, spending three months away from home – with children in small rooms – became difficult and had far-reaching consequences. The routine of life has changed, children are attending temporary schools, and residents are suffering from mental difficulties.

Tens of thousands of Galilee residents were also evacuated and distributed among hotels and apartments they had rented.

In recent weeks, residents have increasingly abandoned hotels and homes, realizing that they will not return to the settlements in the coming months. They start a new life, still temporary, with different educational systems and workplaces. Naturally, the various councils hope that they will finally return to their homes in the north.

Changes at the international level

On the international level, the newspaper says, after October 7 and the war that followed, radical changes occurred on the political front: the masks were removed from the faces of the international actors participating in the scene. Today it has become much easier to know who is our friend (the United States of America, Germany, Britain, and France) and who is our enemy (Russia and China).

According to the newspaper’s report, global support for Israel has diminished due to the tragedy experienced by the people of Gaza, at the same time that anti-Semitism is increasing dramatically. Extremist left-wing organizations, along with Palestinian supporters, who led the discourse on social media, caused an outbreak of hatred towards Israel and Jews in many cities around the world.

She added, “All of this is being exploited by China and Russia, which are working to weaken the West. The Russians in general are celebrating because for weeks there has been no talk of an invasion of Ukraine. The new problem now is the trial in South Africa in The Hague. Whenever Israel allows humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, it denies “In the words of members of the far-right coalition, the easier it will be to deal with these allegations.”