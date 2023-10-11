Yehoshua explained that the three challenges that Israel currently faces are: “cleansing the south of terrorist infiltrators in the Gaza border area, air force attacks on the Gaza Strip and in the north, and the conflict with Hezbollah.”

He pointed out that the last challenge (the conflict with Hezbollah) must represent “a priority, because it is the most influential.”

The writer wondered whether the skirmishes that took place during the past hours in the north of the country with Hezbollah “will remain limited only to the areas along the border, or is it an escalation that may spiral out of control and turn into a comprehensive war?”

He continued: “The war with Hezbollah is different from the war with Hamas, and has more serious repercussions on the home front.”

Yehoshua then returned to say that “despite the potential cost of this war and the lack of adequate shelters and despite what happened on Saturday, Israel must be prepared to remove the greater threat in the north, compared to the threat posed by Gaza.”

He concluded his article by saying: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Middle East will change, and if this statement is translated into the entry of forces into Gaza, the Israelis must be prepared for the costs involved.”