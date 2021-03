Sales abroad go up in the final stretch of the year, with 3.4% more and a turnover of 83.4 million euros An employee of the Ecus de Yecla company, yesterday, at the firm’s facilities. / TO. ALONSO

At the end of 2020, furniture exports lost during lockdown were recovered. This is one of the main conclusions reflected in the sector’s foreign trade results report, made public by the National Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Exporters of Spain (Anieme). At the end of the year, u