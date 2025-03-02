03/02/2025



Updated at 7:20 p.m.





The great streak of the Seville Atléticothat this Sunday fell defeated 2-0 during the visit to the Constitution against Sports yeclano. Those of Jesús Galván, who faced the meeting fighting for a square of the Play Off From promotion to the silver division thanks to adding five victories in a row, they could not take advantage of a very matched clash in which the locals signed the goals of the victory in two key moments. At the end of the first half and fortune, Olmedo He advanced the sports and ball sports. In the first action of the second half, SOLSONA It sealed the local victory.

In a first time of little football, Rivera tried to uneven the balance in the first arrival of danger of Hispanics. The Sevillist midfielder, taking advantage of a ball divided into the front of the area, shot with power, his shot being diverted to the goalkeeper’s gloves, a goalkeeper less thrashed in the entire category. With a lot of equality, the end of the first half was reached, at which time the locals were advanced with fortune on the scoreboard after a doubtful foul marked near the Sevillista area. Thus, Olmedo signed 1-0 after the barrier changed the spherical’s trajectory without Alberto Flores being able to do anything under sticks.

He jumped to the pitch in the second half much more plugged in, putting land in the middle of the Solsona score in the second stick after a good individual action of a serpeta that had just jumped to the grass. The Murcian team won in confidence with the goal of tranquility without achieving both the sentence due to the great performance of Alberto Flores in the entire second half. He highlighted in the final stretch the debut with the elastic of the subsidiary in the present season of Juck. With the defeat, the Sevilla subsidiary slows an excellent streak of five consecutive victories before traveling to the capital of Spain to measure Real Madrid Castilla in the duel of subsidiaries.

Meeting file:









Sports Yeclano: Iván Martínez; Antonio Sánchez, Gabri, Mayorga, Juanje R., Pau (Masoga, m. 89), Moha (serpeta, m. 46), Javi Solsona (Naranjo, m. 60), Olmedo (Morros, m. 82), Errahaly and Satoca (Raúl Martínez, m. 89).

Seville Atlético: Alberto Flores; Darío, íker Muñoz, Ramón Martínez, Sergio Martínez (Mateo Mejía, m. 66), Rivera (Juak, m. 85), Manu Bueno (Ibra Sow, m. 71), Antonetti (Miguel Sierra, m. 66), Alexandro, Hormigo (Lulo, m. 85) and Pascual.

Referee: Sergio Escriche Guzmán (Valencian Committee). He admonished Hormigo, Sergio M., Alexandro, Rivera, Moha and Adrián Hernández.

Goals: 1-0, m. 40: Olmedo. 2-0, m. 46: SOLSONA.