The Yeclano players celebrate their latest triumph with the fans. / PASCUAL AGUILERA

Yeclano Deportivo will look for its third consecutive victory this afternoon in this second phase of the league. Sandroni’s team visits CD Marino (Municipal Antonio Domínguez, 7:00 p.m.), a team that is practically evicted and without options for salvation, but that can do a lot of damage to the Catalans if they fail to win this day.

El Yeclano continues on his private tour to stay alive in the competition. If those from the Altiplano want to have options to compete in the Second RFEF next year, they cannot afford to stumble against the Marine. The Canarian team is the worst team in the group and last week they fell during their visit to Lorca Deportiva at Artés Carrasco.

The main handicap that Sandroni’s men have are casualties. You will not be able to have Alberto Oca or Jesús Fortes for sanction. Perales will not be there either, since this Monday he will undergo surgery. Marcos will not be able to play either and Fenoll, Vaquero and Pedro López are doubtful for the game. The technician has worked on possible alternatives.