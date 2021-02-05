Yeclano Deportivo is waiting to know whether or not he will play tomorrow against Betis Deportivo, although activity in the Barça team is completely stopped and the team will not travel to Seville.

The decision of the Spanish Federation was expected yesterday, but has been delayed due to the proliferation of cases that are affecting other teams. Four players from the Yeclano first team have tested positive, in addition to a youth squad player and a component of the coaching staff that complete the list of people affected by the outbreak.

Of them, only one had mild symptoms of the virus, the rest are isolated in their homes keeping the quarantine recommended by the health authorities and by the protocol of the Spanish Federation.

The club has requested the suspension not only of the game against Betis this week, but also that of next week against Lorca Deportiva in La Constitución, since they do not expect to return to training until Friday or Saturday of next week .

From the entity they have suspended any type of activity and have recommended to the rest of the players that they contact their family doctors to adopt the security measures that health professionals consider appropriate to keep isolation or not to do so. These are the first serious incidents due to the coronavirus registered by the Barça club this season. There has been a previous case that was solved by isolating the affected person without an outbreak and the team continued training.