Christmas is just around the corner. In just a few days, family and friends gatherings will begin, but there is something just as typical as all these celebrations: the brands' Christmas advertisements. One of the latest 'spots' that has seen the light of day has been that of Campofrío and among the cast is the Yeclana Eva Navarro.

The soccer player, who currently plays for Atlético de Madrid, already knows what it is to taste the honeys of success after winning the World Cup last August with the Spanish Soccer Team. However, on this occasion, the athlete has left the playing fields to become one of the faces that have starred in this advertisement, like her teammate Alexia Putellas.

Along with the world champions, other well-known faces also participate, such as Carlos Areces, Malena Alterio, Fofito, José Mercé Ana Morgade, Bnet, Chuty, Gloria Ramos and David Nano Jr., who went viral on TikTok for making job insecurity visible to which many young people have to face. In addition, they also wanted to pay tribute to Eugenio, Quique San Francisco and Chiquito de la Calzada, who thanks to Artificial Intelligence has appeared again in the advertisement, because as the Yeclana says, “that's what AI is for, if you have to.” revive a sinner who is like that of the prairie.

AI, another of the protagonists of this announcement



Two days ago, the brand published what seemed like this year's advertisement, a 'spot' that did not meet the expectations of many viewers. In it it showed a perfect family sharing a Christmas dinner “in which laughter and friendship is the secret.” «This year we have left the script of our Christmas advertisement in the hands of AI. And this is how it has imagined us celebrating!, Campofrío wrote on his social networks. However, many suspected that this was not the definitive version.

It's clear that AI still has a lot to learn 😅 And who better than us to teach it our way of enjoying life! 🥰 Are you coming to see our Christmas advert? ▶️ #CampofrIA pic.twitter.com/jBCO6fCU8C — Campofrío Spain (@Campofrio_es) December 14, 2023

And indeed, 48 hours later, the company shared the real announcement, in which it makes it clear that although AI “is what is coming” to this, “like people, we also have to educate them a little.” They also want to make it clear that real families do not look like the ones in the advertisements. In this way, little by little, the set begins to fill up with comedians or well-known faces, something already characteristic of Campofrío's Christmas 'spots'. “It is clear that AI still has a lot to learn. And who better than us to teach it our way of enjoying life!” says the company.