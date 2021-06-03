Yecla will celebrate its first Ephemeral Art and Architecture Festival on June 11, 12 and 13, which will start under the banner [C]reaction! For three days, the town will host various activities, such as exhibitions, talks, workshops and live painting by various artists. Organized by the Yecla City Council, through the Young Space program, the event proposes a tour of several houses in the municipality that have been deprived of privacy and intervened by different artists.

The first action will take place in the so-called ‘Casa Jaula’, where you will be able to enjoy a photographic exhibition by Pedro García Ródenas, who will guide the public through this space on Friday the 11th at 1:30 p.m. (Saturday the 12th, at 9:00 p.m., Juan González will do it). This building will also be the setting for the ‘performance’ ‘Six colors of separation’, by Miguel Andrés (Saturday 12, at 7:00 p.m.).

In the so-called ‘Hospital House’, the Yeclano Rafael Picó will paint live on the 11th – at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – and 12 – at 5:00 p.m. -; and there will be a presentation of ‘Yecla, Cámara Obscura’, by Emilio Pascual (11th, 8.30 pm); the round table ‘The four legs of design’, in which Estudio Maba, Carlos Jiménez, Pablo Erroz, Jesús Nieto and Ángel Rocamora will participate (Saturday 12, 7:00 pm); and the workshops ‘Your portrait in clay’, on creative ceramics taught by Carlos Jiménez, and ‘On cutting and construction’, which will be directed by the plastic artist Miriam Martínez Abellán, among other proposals.

Another of the stages will be the ‘Technology House’, in which the Yeclano artist Lidó Rico will offer a conference. It will be on Saturday 12 at 11.30 am. Also here the talk ‘Lights of pandemic’ will take place, on Sunday the 13th at 6.30 pm.

Photography



For its part, the ‘Industrial House’ will be the setting for the presentation of a photographic exhibition by the Clic Clac collective from Yecla, and the workshops ‘Photography and composition’ (Saturday 12, 6.30 pm) and ‘Floral hives’ (Sunday 13 , 11.00 am).

There will be more spaces, such as the ‘Casa Sonora’, which will host an interactive music creation workshop developed by Raúl Carrión (Friday the 11th and Saturday the 12th, at 8.30 pm); the ‘Undressed House’, which will show the work of Verónica López in ‘Espacio / Ausencia’ (Sunday 13, 12.00 hours); and the ‘Casa Artesana’, with another photographic exhibition by Clic Clac.

The festival [C]reaction !, presented yesterday in Murcia by the mayor of Yecla, Remedios Lajara, also aims to be “a tribute to those who have fought and continue to fight for the good of their neighbors against Covid-19.” The closing of the event will take place at the ‘Casa hospital’ with a concert in which more than forty musicians will participate and an applause for “the workers and companies that have carried out their work during confinement.”