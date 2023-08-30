It is difficult to find a specific event or moment in the recent history of Yecla in which so many people have gathered in the town’s main square. There were thousands of residents, some 5,000, who this Tuesday did not want to miss the tribute to Eva Navarro, the soccer world champion from Yecla.

Since Eva got out of the family car to go to the Town Hall, she did not stop signing autographs, taking photos and giving kisses and greetings to all who came to see her. The plaza exploded when the player arrived with the champion’s medal hanging around her neck and her National Team shirt with the number 15. The Local Police had to make a corridor so that she could enter the Town Hall.

Minutes later, the player went out onto the balcony to greet her shouting ‘Eva, Eva!’ and ‘world champion’. There were moments in which she experienced a true collective hysteria, such as when she went to her lifelong neighbors to tell them that she thanked them, that she had remembered them and that “this is a dream.” ».

On the balcony, Eva was surrounded by her family, who lived a unique moment with tears and nerves. There was also Carlitos, Eva’s brother. At barely 10 years old, he took the microphone and began to animate the party with a self-confidence that amazed everyone. Nor did grandmother Fina want to miss the moment, who was jumping to the shouts of the audience, and the champion’s mother, who also spoke to thank those present and cry with emotion.

The mayoress of Yecla, Remedios Lajara, opened the office of the Mayor’s Office for him to sign in the city’s book of honor. A Yecla pin and a commemorative plaque of the act were given to the player on behalf of her city. After the official act inside the Town Hall, Eva rushed to the square to continue signing autographs, taking photos and meeting all those who had wanted to see the world champion live in her town. Eva gave herself up to her neighbors and also received a gift. The owner of the candy store where she went as a child gave her a huge cone full of sweets. There she presented herself to the woman in exchange for having a photo with the soccer player.

In the morning, before the celebration in Yecla, the soccer player traveled to Murcia, where she was received by the acting president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, who announced that the regional government will award the Gold Medal of the Region to the Yeclana in the acts of the next June 9, 2024, on the occasion of Community Day.

Dart to Rubiales



López Miras highlighted the impact of Navarro’s successes in promoting women in sport. She also sent a message for equality that was a dart to Luis Rubiales after praising the values ​​of the players: “We are not going to allow any behavior that is far from these values ​​to tarnish a celebration that is historic.” For her part, the soccer player expressed her desire to return to the National Team, “to be able to play that National League and be able to qualify for the Olympic Games and, why not, opt for a medal that for the women’s team would make even more history.”