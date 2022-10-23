A multitude of people gathered again this Sunday in Yecla to demand improvements in public health care. It was the fourth concentration called in recent months, the second organized by the Altiplano association, with the support of 15 social organizations from Yecla. In addition, on this occasion there was a double call. One in Yecla, next to the Virgen del Castillo regional hospital, and another in Jumilla, a town with which the Health area is shared.

Some 2,500 people, according to various sources, joined the sample of protest and claim to the Murcian Health Service (SMS) because “it has failed to comply with its program, since it has stopped focusing on patients when the powers were transferred to the autonomous community », was heard by the organization in the reading of a final manifesto of the act.

Despite the fact that, according to data from the SMS, the Altiplano health area has better data on waiting lists than the average for the Region, the organizers insist that in this area “all limits have been exceeded and some patients who they are not even on a list, so you cannot justify the delay time ».

At this point, the organizing association of the protest, made up mostly of retired health personnel, ensures that “all patients must leave with a detailed appointment. It is important because the statistics are not based on the overall number of patients who are waiting for an appointment, they are based on those who are registered. The statistics are not real because there are patients who do not have a scheduled appointment, “heard those present at the act.

Another of the points that they refuted is the idea that there are not enough health professionals in certain specialties. “It isn’t true. What happens is that the Murcian Health Service decided to accumulate them in large hospitals. At the expense of the Altiplano budget, professionals from hospitals such as Morales Meseguer have increased.

The SMS policy “endangers the viability of regional hospitals and especially ours,” according to the organizers. Some regional hospitals that were launched “to bring healthcare closer to patients, but this is in serious danger. The tendency of the Administration again to centralize again».

Finally, the request for full templates in the hospital, health centers and specialty centers with professionals who have work activity in the workplace was heard again. Also to avoid unnecessary displacement of patients to other centers and an improvement in the quality of care in general with more staff and better pay.