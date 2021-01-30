The Department of Employment directed by María Isabel Pérez offers for this year an extensive training program subsidized by the SEF, which is committed to the variety of subjects, without giving up specialization, and emphasizes the need to seek a prosperous employment future for applicants .

On the other hand, the Department will also design, based on its budgets, training itineraries that abound in the qualification of people for a real and lasting job insertion, around information and communication technologies, job search techniques and self-employment, personal empowerment, conflict resolution, responsibility, time management or teamwork.

As a complement to the training, there is the Social and Labor Insertion Plan for vulnerable people (budget of 280,000 euros), services such as the Business Incubator for Women, the Local Development Agency or the Employment Guidance Agency.

The Yecla City Council is once again betting on some training programs that have been resolved in previous years with a high job placement rate. «The insertion successes of our courses are quite high, the labor insertion rates being between 60% and 65%. Although it is true that the courses offer a first stage of basic training and later complementary training is carried out that depends on the unemployed continuing their training, ”says María Isabel Pérez, Councilor for Training and Employment.

Varied themes



The courses subsidized by the SEF are of varied themes, since the diversity allows meeting the demand of different sectors. On the one hand, there are the competency courses, aimed at people without Compulsory Secondary Education studies, such as ‘Key Competences of level 2’ in the subjects of language and mathematics, but other programs such as ‘Impulsa-Te’ also stand out. which develops basic skills for employment and is aimed at people over 45 years of age and includes training and internships.

In Yecla, the furniture sector is the main driver of employment, so the demand for labor is high. Training in subjects such as upholstery is more than justified. In fact, for this year two editions of the upholstery course are offered for 15 students, for the unemployed, with high rates of labor insertion in previous years.

The programming of courses such as the ‘Socio-health care to people in social institutions’, which includes internships in social institutions in Yecla, or the ‘Mixed program of employment and training of Home Aid Assistants’, which combines training with experience professional, respond to job profiles in high demand today.

Something similar happens with new technologies and the ‘online’ sector, which has led the Department of Employment to offer a series of courses aimed at training qualified personnel, such as’ Creation of online companies’, ‘Commercial management and micro-business sales’, ‘Internet tools: electronic commerce’, ‘Fleet logistics and telematic systems’,’ Digital transformation of the company ‘,’ Basic Digital Competences’ and ‘Mobile repair’.

In addition to the courses subsidized by the SEF, the City Council will offer this year a ‘Course to obtain the forklift license’, highly demanded by the industrial sector of Yecla, as well as training actions for the promotion of leadership, self-knowledge, motivation and entrepreneurship in different sectors of the population. In this regard, the course ‘Undertake successfully, you are not alone’ has just finished, promoted together with the Department of Women, where more than 30 women have participated. Their incorporation into jobs continues to be a challenge, hence the need to also learn leadership and personal growth tools and take action.

The Department of Training and Employment is aware that the current crisis has left many people without work, and others have seen their working hours reduced. This has resulted in an increase in the number of users who demand these courses, seeing in them an opportunity to acquire new knowledge, specialize in others and regain the pulse of work.

Another change has had to do with the digitization of society, which has led to the development and extension of ‘online’ training tools that have allowed through ‘e-learning’ platforms to gain flexibility and increase accessibility to knowledge.