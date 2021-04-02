“Yecla needs a hotel with an average capacity, modern facilities and that provides service to the economic activity generated by the different industries in the city and to the growing interest in getting to know the municipality.” This is recognized by political leaders, businessmen who receive visits and the tourism sector itself, from where they affirm that “the lack of establishments is one of our shortcomings.”

Until more than a year ago there were two small hotels with about 60 rooms. Now there is only one one-star with 37 rooms, which means that there is one room for every 940 inhabitants. A figure very far from that of neighboring towns such as Jumilla, Almansa and Villena, where more places are counted. This causes visitors to end up staying in nearby cities.

“Accommodation is perhaps the weakest point in Yecla as a destination,” acknowledges the Councilor for Tourism, Jesús Verdú, who confirms an 18% increase in tourist visits to Yecla annually. “We need that investment. Yecla is an opportunity right now for that type of business to be carried out, because we have an important offer of activities, such as sports competitions, wine tourism, industrial activity, parties … The demand is there ».

This lack is being covered with tourist accommodation and rural houses, which have experienced a very remarkable growth in recent years in the town. Right now, a rural inn is open with eleven rooms and a capacity of 22 beds. A total of ten rural houses with 63 beds. And six vacation rentals with 34 beds, in addition to a hostel and two hostels, according to the data provided by the tourist office.

The arrival of the A-33



The arrival of the A-33 highway is causing the expected effect in terms of the growing interest of different economic sectors to settle in Yecla. This makes the municipality more attractive for the installation of a hotel in the locality.

The construction promoter Ramón Puche assures that there is interest from several investors in starting up a hotel in Yecla in the short term. “It is basically due to the arrival of the highway since Yecla is a very good strategic place,” he explains. So far, there is no project of this type presented in the Consistory, although rumors are growing about the interest of hotel chains and individuals to settle in Yecla. However, the bureaucratic problem has caused in recent years some of the projects presented to go to waste.