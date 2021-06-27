The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) is already aware of the project to launch a large pig farm next to a space declared a World Heritage Site for the rock art it houses. The local Government Board approved this week to send Unesco all the documentation on the project that the Cefusa company wants to build in the vicinity of Mount Arabí, where the cave paintings are located.

The deputy spokesman for the municipal government of Yecla and Councilor for the Environment, Jesús Verdú, announced that “last Tuesday a formal complaint was filed with Unesco about the intentions of the company and the condition of the project. The complaint has been transmitted to the Unesco Heritage Committee and the Spanish Cooperation Commission. The complaint was also transferred to the Central Government’s Subdirectorate General for the Protection of Historical Heritage ”. These communication channels were already used in 2017 when the project’s issue came up. Then nothing moved, since the company announced that it was giving up on starting the macro-farm.

“These organizations have been required to stop the project with the aim of safeguarding the heritage that Mount Arabí holds,” said the mayor. He added that “we have done all this from the unity, because it is something fundamental, although it is not always reflected in other groups such as the PSOE.” The Socialists have asked that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment explain in the Regional Assembly what steps the regional government is taking to stop the project.

Neighbors and environmental organizations call a demonstration on July 11 to demand that the procedures be stopped



From the local executive of the Popular Party, they complained because “the Socialists do not demand these explanations from the Castilian-Manchego Government, formed by the PSOE and Podemos, which in 2017 gave the authorization for the construction of the pig farm.” From the PP they maintain that “it is very good that responsibility is requested, but that they also request it from other executives who grant licenses.”

On the other hand, the General Directorate of the Natural Environment has already contacted the Government of Castilla-La Mancha to request collaboration with the intention of guaranteeing greater protection of Mount Arabí. At the moment it has not transpired more about this contact between autonomous organizations, reported municipal sources.

The demonstration called by the Platform Salvemos el Arabí y Comarca for July 11 continues. Representatives of the regional government and of the parties with representation in the Assembly are invited to the march.

At the moment, according to Verdú, there is no news regarding the legal procedures of the Cefusa company with the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) and the Montealegre del Castillo City Council. THE TRUTH contacted the company, from where they did not make any statements on this matter.