Anna-Lena Kiegerl

There will probably be a new construction site at the Brenner Pass from 2025. From January onwards, the Lueg Bridge will only be accessible to one lane for safety reasons.

Vienna – Holidaymakers who drive over the Brenner Pass during peak travel times will probably already be familiar with traffic jams. However, these could become more frequent in the future, because, as motorway operator ASFINAG announced, the Lueg Bridge is to be renovated from 2025. To ensure safety, the bridge will only be accessible in one lane from January 1, 2025. Many fear traffic chaos – a test is to take place in July 2024.

From January 2025 only one lane will be accessible: Brenner Bridge must be renovated

The fact that the bridge needs to be replaced was revealed by ongoing bridge inspections that began in April and are expected to be completed by the end of July. ASFINAG As stated in a press release, the bridge has reached the end of its life cycle. For this reason, from January 1st, the bridge will only be accessible in one lane for safety reasons. “Safety on our roads is our top priority,” explains Austrian Climate Protection Minister Leonie Gewesseler.

The change to one lane and the load reduction are necessary to keep the Lueg Bridge alive, said ASFINAG construction director Hartwig Hufnagl. A package of measures to relieve the burden on people is to be presented in September.

“Together with ASFINAG and the state of Tyrol, we are therefore developing extensive measures by September. From partial, two-lane traffic on peak travel days to additional public transport options,” said Gewesseler. On busy days, such as weekends, two-lane traffic on the bridge could be possible, but only under strict safety regulations, which include, for example, a limited total weight load.

Renovation of the Brenner motorway: Measures to combat traffic jams to be tested in July

In the case of a two-lane bridge, truck traffic should drive in the middle of the bridge and the rest of the traffic should concentrate on the right side. South Tyrol News citing the Austrian press agency. The reason for this is that the load-bearing capacity of the bridge is higher on the inside. This measure is to be tested for two weeks in July 2024. The aim is to enable a speed of 60 km/h.

Ideally, the bridge renovation should begin in spring 2025. The single-lane traffic route will be necessary until the first bridge structure is completed, which is expected to take two and a half to three years. It will probably not be possible to use two lanes again until 2027 or 2028. The bridge is then scheduled to be completed in 2030.

There are also voices from Germany about the planned renovation. Bavaria’s Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter criticised the plans: “We urgently need a viable concept so that we can use the A13 as best as possible during the renovation.” The Bavarian minister called for talks with Tyrol about relaxing the night-time driving ban in the region: “Otherwise we are heading for years of traffic chaos!” (kal/dpa)