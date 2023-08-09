Luca Ruffino, everyone called him “a fighter”. Everything that still doesn’t add up

The death of Luke Ruffino remains shrouded in mystery. The family members cannot explain the gesture but behind that suicide there is something more dark that it tormented. The prosecutors who are investigating the disappearance of the president of are convinced of this Visibiliathe manager who had recently taken over the shares of Daniela’s company Santanchè. “In the last few years I have accumulated tensions and sufferings that have saturated my spaces”. The trace of the effort – we read in the Corriere della Sera – shines through in one of the six notes left by Ruffino before taking his own life. tiredness that the family members had indeed perceived in the last two weeks, in which they had seen him a little dejected, without however becoming too alarmed. “We are destroyed by pain for a gesture to which we can’t make any sense“, the words of the children who ask for “respect and silence”.

“Our father he was a fighter and had built a solid entrepreneurial reality. We trust in the activity of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and in the possibility that useful elements of understanding can be drawn from it”. The investigations of the mobile team, led by Marco Calì, and coordinated by the prosecutor’s office Maria Giuseppina Gravina, will try to understand what they were worries that tormented him, what may have driven him to suicide Ruffinus.

