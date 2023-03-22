When Marcel Jeninga saw on his screen how the members of the Senate stood up to agree to the bill that officially bans the so-called pedo handbook, he felt proud. “And I also thought: finally.” Because Jeninga’s crusade against the pedo manual has been going on for years. “I have fought for this for so long.”

See also Drought on the Colorado River triggers alarms in the US and Mexico (2/5) - France 24

Marcel would have preferred that he never had to fight that battle. But the harsh reality has ensured that things turned out differently. In 2009 it became clear that his daughter was abused by neighbor Geert B. That abuse started when she was a baby. Marcel’s daughter was 3 years old when it became clear what was done to her. DNA research made it clear that B. had harmed more children: B. also turned out to be responsible for the murder of 8-year-old Semiha Metin. And B. turned out to be using tips that were circulating within the Martijn pedo association.

Jeninga’s life became dominated by the fight against abuse, with his foundation Struggle Against Abuse. And so began his crusade against the pedo handbook, which can be found on a protected part of the internet. “I managed to get the handbook banned in Germany, we now live in that country. I have been to Austria, where there is now a ban, in Belgium too.” A European ban is also being worked on, but now the time has come in the Netherlands.

The bill that makes the preparatory acts of child sexual abuse a criminal offense has been adopted by the Senate. And Marcel sincerely hopes that children will be safer as a result. “The fact that it is now so far that I have achieved what I wanted, ensures that I am bouncing here.” Because even though Jeninga thinks it’s ‘ridiculous’ that he has had to raise the issue for so long, it also feels like a little justice for his daughter.