By transiting in Scorpio, the lord of Libra in the year 2021, you are increasing the happiness in your life and will also increase your reputation. This year also you will be under the influence of Chadhaya, so you will have to work hard for success, mental stress will also remain. The fourth Saturn of silver paea will spoil the mood with criticisms, will also treat the Begans many times. Rahu Taurus and Ketu will live in Sagittarius. Sadgurushree says that the eighth Rahu and the second Ketu of the golden foot will affect you by affecting your health. Those who are patient will also get the gift of happiness. Jupiter is practicing in Capricorn. The fourth guru of the gold paea provides tension from the property. On 5 April, Guru will go to Kumbh and add joy to your life. The fifth Guru of the golden foot gives happiness, peace and prosperity. Therefore, in the coming year, after April, you can also celebrate happiness and joy till September. Home can be any work in the family. On September 16, Vakri Guru will go to Makar and restless again, so be patient. Overall, this year will be like sunshine for you.

