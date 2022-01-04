The UFC is a perfectly oiled machine. He has proven it since March 2020. It was one of the first sports companies that devised a plan to carry out its shows despite the health situation and in 2021 it has maintained a very high rate. They ended with 43 shows, that is, there were only ten weeks without content.

The pace is brutal and the logistical change too. To reduce risks and costs, they only organize PPVs (one a month) in pavilions, the rest of the shows are done at the UFC Apex they have in Las Vegas. They run out of profit for tickets (the audience is minimal and they are usually invited), but they save the costs of being a glittering show. With and without the public, they have held events that have dazzled the fans. The audiences and the impact on networks are positive. First obstacle saved.

The second was perhaps the most important. With a Conor McGregor in decline, Khabib Nurmagomedov was the main face of the company. The problem was found with the goodbye of the Russian. The ‘Eagle’ (33 years old) left him suddenly despite the fact that the UFC tried to convince him from October 2020 to March 2021, but they gave up to use their energy in another way. The UFC has full control of its market, allowing it to generate new stars. Did you notice the loss of Khabib? Obvious, but they could supply it.

Kamaru Usman, with three victories and a KO to Jorge Masvidal who went around the world, has taken the lead. He has stayed with the unattainable vitola that the Russian had. Other names have also stepped forward. Israel Adesanya tried to move up to light heavyweight and failed, but in the middle he is king. Brandon Moreno ignited all of Latin America with his victory over Figueiredo, Francis Ngannou became heavyweight monarch and he quickly found a rival that seems untouchable like the undefeated Ciryl Gane… the moments have been many.

They have succeeded. Year Zero has not been traumatic. Nurmagomedov’s return is the dream of many, but without him the UFC continues to grow. Those three letters give you or take away everything and are above anyone else, including Khabib himself.