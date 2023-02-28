Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Year-on-year inflation rises two tenths in February to 6.2% in France

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2023
in World
Year-on-year inflation rises two tenths in February to 6.2% in France


The increase in food between February 2022 and the same month this year is 14.5%.

The increase in food between February 2022 and the same month this year is 14.5%.

The National Institute of Statistics published preliminary figures and the sectors that most influence.

Year-on-year inflation in France rose two tenths in February to 6.2%, especially because of food and servicesaccording to the National Institute of Statistics (INSEE), which publishes the provisional results on Tuesday.

The increase in food between February 2022 and the same month this year is 14.5%compared to the interannual increase of 13.3% that had been verified in January, highlighted the INSEE in a statement.

The difference is particularly marked for fresh products, with a rise of 14.2% in February, compared to 10.2% in January.

Food and services are the most affected.

The other big factor accelerating inflation is serviceswith a twelve-month increase of 2.9% in February after 2.6% in January.

In the case of manufactured products, this increase rises to 4.6% in February, one tenth more than the previous month.

Energy prices, for their part, have become more expensive by 14% in twelve months until February. That’s down from 16.3% in January.

EFE

