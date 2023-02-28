Year-on-year inflation rises two tenths in February to 6.2% in France

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The increase in food between February 2022 and the same month this year is 14.5%.
The increase in food between February 2022 and the same month this year is 14.5%.
The National Institute of Statistics published preliminary figures and the sectors that most influence.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Year-on-year inflation in France rose two tenths in February to 6.2%, especially because of food and servicesaccording to the National Institute of Statistics (INSEE), which publishes the provisional results on Tuesday.
The increase in food between February 2022 and the same month this year is 14.5%compared to the interannual increase of 13.3% that had been verified in January, highlighted the INSEE in a statement.
The difference is particularly marked for fresh products, with a rise of 14.2% in February, compared to 10.2% in January.
(Keep reading: Vladimir Putin denounces Ukrainian drone attack near Moscow.)
The other big factor accelerating inflation is serviceswith a twelve-month increase of 2.9% in February after 2.6% in January.
In the case of manufactured products, this increase rises to 4.6% in February, one tenth more than the previous month.
Energy prices, for their part, have become more expensive by 14% in twelve months until February. That’s down from 16.3% in January.
EFE
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Yearonyear #inflation #rises #tenths #February #France
Leave a Reply